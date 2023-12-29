Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Continues Impressive Growth Momentum With Six-Robot Contract Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, is finishing the year with a contract expansion from an existing client. The company has seen consistent growth and success this year as new clients have signed up for the company's security solutions while many existing clients have added to their contracts.

Knightscope is ending the year with one of those expansion contracts as a Michigan-based casino has added six ASRs, including two of KSCP's newest fifth-generation K5 devices, to its existing contract. The client now has 14 Knightscope ASRs providing safety and security at its Detroit location. Other contracts the company has landed in just the last three months include properties in Las Vegas; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Aurora, Illinois; New Orleans, Shreveport, Bossier City and Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the announcement, the Detroit casino is the ninth property to order Knightscope's ASRs under a master agreement announced earlier this year with an entertainment company that manages casinos along with other integrated entertainment and sports content operations.“The master agreement enables corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States,” the company stated in the press release.“As noted prior, the benefits of selling to existing clients include shorter sales cycles, higher close rates, better margins and an optimized cost-to-serve.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

