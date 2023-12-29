Investornewsbreaks - Community Redevelopment Inc. (CRDV) Announces Investment Veteran As New President

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) , a significant player in the D.C. metro real estate market, has appointed a new company president. Phil Sands, a seasoned veteran in the investment community, was named the new president and a member of the company's executive management team. In his new role, Sands will focus on oversight of the company's investment agenda to secure needed capital for continued and stable growth and will work with CEO Richard Balles to comanage the company's strategic direction and represent CRDV's corporate interests with key regulatory entities. Sands has gained impressive leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, having served as CEO, interim CFO, director and president of a variety of companies in both spaces; he has also been instrumental in helping companies raise millions of dollars in capital.“I am excited to build CRDV with someone of the caliber of Phil Sands,” said Community Redevelopment chair and CEO Richard Balles in the press release.“He is a true professional of the highest quality and we are fortunate to have him as our president.”

About Community Redevelopment Inc.

Community Redevelopment is a full-service, real-estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing and managing high-quality multifamily and retail properties. The company is focused on all aspects of the urban real-estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and/or through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners. For more information about the company, please visit

.

