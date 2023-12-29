Miningnewsbreaks - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Releases Shareholder Letter Reviewing Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has released an end-of-year letter for its shareholders. Signed by company president Stephen Burega, the letter reviewed the year's successes and achievements for the company. Highlights of the letter included the company's expansion into Brazil through an earn-in agreement to acquire up to 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goiás State; the hiring of of SGS Geological Services, led by Marc-Antoine Leporte, to prepare a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) on its high-grade Ionic Adsorption Clay REE Target IV project and a NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project; the company's key partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) regarding its Alces Lake project in Saskatchewan; and a review of the two markets -

rare earth elements (“REE”) and uranium -

that the company operates in. Burega noted that China's multiple bans on the export of various critical minerals, equipment and technology essential for constructing rare earth magnets, as well as technology for extracting and separating critical materials has exerted a positive influence on the growing demand for critical REEs and could act as a catalyst in strengthening the company's position in the global critical rare earths market; the letter also noted the increasing demand for uranium including the need for increased production to address the supply gap.

“This past year has been extraordinary for the company,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the letter.“Not only have we continued to move forward with our Canadian assets - with our priority focus on our flagship Alces Lake project in Northern Saskatchewan - but we have also expanded well beyond our Canadian borders into South America. . . . Our dedicated drilling programs have yielded promising results, further solidifying our position in the dynamic rare earth elements sector. We look forward to continued success on future drilling campaigns and the resulting data obtained from those exploration activities. As we navigate through these exciting developments in Brazil, Appia remains steadfast in its commitment to further develop our projects in Canada. We appreciate the support from our shareholders and communities of influence, and we anticipate a future marked by continued success and impactful milestones.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake CampOntario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 17,551.07 hectares in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

