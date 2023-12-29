ACB Reinstates Central Contracts Of Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has restored the central contracts of three players after they wrote to the board and assured of their availability for the national duty, according to a statement on Friday.

Earlier, ACB has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.

Additionally, the ACB has also chosen not to grant no-objection certificates (NOCs) to these players for the next two years.

The action was initiated on the basis of the players' intention to be released from their annual central contracts.

The ACB in a statement said that Mujeeb, Naveen and Fazalhaq in an e-mail to showed their preparedness to play in the national team.

These players also demanded the earlier decision to be reconsidered. ACB welcomed the players' decision and termed it vital for the promotion of cricket.

