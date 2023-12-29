Depin Shines Brightly As 2024'S Most Dazzling Star, Salavi Digital Currency Exchange The Ultimate Bull Market Backer

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) While everyone thought that the most attention in the 2023 #Crypto world would be on #Ordinals and the spot #Bitcoin #ETF, the #DePIN track, long silent, burst back into the limelight with projects like #Mobile and #Honey. It shone at year's end, seizing the top spot unexpectedly.

Simultaneously, the renowned crypto data and research institution Messari Crypto Theses has strongly favored tracks like Solana, DePIN, and AI + Crypto. Messari analysts believe that DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), DeSoc (Decentralized Social Media), and DeSci represent true science, driven less by rampant speculation and more by solutions far beyond the financial sector in our industry.

Last year, Sami from Messari helped popularize the term DePIN. No one is better at mapping these hardware networks or explaining their expansion to compete with major tech companies. It's no exaggeration to say that DePIN is the brightest star in the 2024 bull market in Messari's view.

So, what exactly is DePIN, and how did it emerge to captivate global Crypto users amidst an established landscape?

DePIN's Irresistible Charm

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) represents the next step in encrypted network development, a decentralized protocol.

Using blockchain technology, DePIN allows participants to deploy hardware devices without permission or trust, providing real-world services or digital resources. The core idea is that users earn rewards by renting out services provided by their hardware.

DePIN networks utilize crypto-economic protocols to deploy real-world physical infrastructures and hardware networks, also known as Proof of Physical Work (PoPW), Token-Incentivized Physical Infrastructure Networks (TIPIN), and EdgeFi networks. Compared to traditional top-down deployment models, DePIN's bottom-up approach is more equitable and efficient.

DePIN covers a wide range of areas including server networks, wireless networks, sensor networks, and energy networks. According to Messari, the overall industry size of DePIN is currently about $2.2 trillion, expected to grow to $3.5 trillion by 2028.

DePIN is not a new concept in the crypto world; projects have attempted decentralized computing, energy, and storage infrastructures since Ethereum's inception, with projects like Filecoin and Mobile achieving certain results.

DePIN's resurgence at the end of 2023, a germination from an old tree, not only dazzles but also demonstrates more vitality and sustainability than many new concepts, attracting significant investor attention.







Four Key Branches of the DePIN Track

Decentralized Storage:

The current $80 billion cloud storage market, growing at 25% annually, offers a huge opportunity for decentralized storage services, which are 70% cheaper than providers like Amazon S3, despite having less than 1% market share.

Decentralized Databases:

Previously plagued by performance and latency issues, decentralized databases are expected to overcome these problems by 2024. The emergence of DeSoc, gaming, dynamic NFTs, ML, and AI applications will significantly increase demand for decentralized databases.

Decentralized Wireless Networks:

DePIN projects like Helium Mobile are gradually finding their product-market fit, with user usage rates increasing. For example, Helium Mobile attracts early users through low-cost services and tokens, driving user growth and further token price increases, creating a virtuous growth cycle.

Decentralized AI Machines:

Pure AI development faces computational bottlenecks and collaboration limits. DePIN projects focusing on AI, like Gensyn and Bittensor, can effectively solve these problems, providing decentralized computing power for AI model training and allowing individuals to participate in open-source AI model training. DePIN and AI naturally complement each other in various scenarios.







