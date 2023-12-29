ABDS Inscription Ecology Is About To Usher In A Huge Explosion!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The inscription market is too crazy, a hundred times a thousand times is not a dream

ABDS is not only an inscription, but also has its own ecosystem.







ABDS will build the Inscription ecology, the Inscription exchange, the Inscription social circle, and the Inscription kingdom!

The Mingwen ecosystem includes wallets, exchanges, games, applications and other aspects, providing users with a full range of services and experiences, breaking the dilemma of Mingwen having no applications!

ABDS will be used for the rights and interests of Inscription Exchange in the future. The more rights you hold now, the more rights you will have. Everyone is a shareholder and everyone is a preacher!







ABDS focuses on community participation, giving full play to the power of community members to promote the construction and improvement of the decentralized financial ecosystem.

ABDS relies on the transparent and decentralized characteristics of BRC20 to gain insight into market dynamics and create top-notch IP

ABDS has a very strong capital system and has received support and investment from some well-known investment institutions, which allows it to develop rapidly in the market.

The ABDS Autonomous Committee has formulated a detailed development route!







From December 25 to January 25, 2024, the global inscription community will be created

In February 2024, the Global Inscription Exchange will be launched

In March 2024, hold the ABDS inscription and continue to receive ecological airdrops

The ABDS inscription ecology has exploded, imagining space a hundred times, a thousand times, ten thousand times more!

Launch, ABDS! Burn, ABDS!