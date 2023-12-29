Unix Gaming ($UNIX), A Web3 Gaming Innovator, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Unix Gaming ($UNIX) on January 3, 2024, for all BitMart users. The $UNIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Unix Gaming ($UNIX)?

Unix Gaming ($UNIX) is a pioneering Web3 platform built on Avalanche, designed to revolutionize the gaming experience. It offers a user-friendly environment for game discovery, competition, and interaction with content creators. With its web2-like interface, Unix Gaming simplifies the integration of Web3 technologies, enabling players to create a comprehensive Player Profile. This platform unifies gamers' statistics and activities across various platforms, enhancing connectivity and monetization opportunities for players and their followers.

Why Unix Gaming ($UNIX)?

Unix Gaming ($UNIX) stands out as a comprehensive Web3 gaming hub, combining the best of Web3 gaming necessities – passionate gamers, cutting-edge technology, and industry expertise. Its mission is to propel every game to success, providing a rich and innovative ecosystem. From development tools and marketplace presence to NFT management and community growth, Unix Gaming is dedicated to nurturing and supporting gaming ventures in the Web3 space.

About Unix Gaming ($UNIX)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 $UNIX

Token Type: ERC-20

Unix Gaming, renowned for establishing one of the world's largest Play-to-Earn (P2E) guilds, has evolved to address the limitations of P2E gaming. Recognizing the need for a more holistic approach to Web3 gaming, Unix Gaming now focuses on assisting top-tier games in achieving success in the industry. With their extensive experience and insights, Unix Gaming is committed to ushering in a new era of gaming success stories, leveraging their robust ecosystem and expertise.

To learn more about Unix Gaming ($UNIX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

