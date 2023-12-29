Ordiswap (ORDS), A Groundbreaking Protocol, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Ordiswap (ORDS) on December 28, 2023, for all BitMart users. The ORDS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 AM (UTC).







What is Ordiswap (ORDS)?

Ordiswap represents a transformative protocol in the Bitcoin ecosystem, merging the BRC-20 standard with Ordinals to redefine liquidity dynamics. It's a trailblazing development in decentralized finance (DeFi), offering direct trading on Bitcoin's native layer. This novel integration of off-chain server management with BRC-20 tokenization positions Ordiswap as a technical marvel, inspired by Ethereum's principles yet uniquely adapted to the Bitcoin network.

Why Ordiswap (ORDS)?

Ordiswap stands out due to its unique approach to decentralized trading. It conducts trades and manages liquidity while upholding the fundamental principles of the Bitcoin network. Ordiswap enables periodic settlements directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, ensuring the security and finality intrinsic to Bitcoin's architecture. This innovation aligns with the decentralized ethos, offering a secure, efficient, and direct avenue for BTC/BRC-20 trades without external intermediaries. Ordiswap's methodology harmonizes with the core tenets of DeFi – transparency, trustlessness, and permissionlessness.

About Ordiswap (ORDS)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 ORDS

Token Type: ERC-20

Ordiswap, crafted with technical excellence, revolutionizes decentralized trading on the Bitcoin platform. It enables direct BTC/BRC-20 trades on the native layer, negating the need for third-party involvement. The project leverages the BRC-20 standard and ordinals for trade facilitation and liquidity management, while its off-chain server management ensures operational security and efficiency. The development team at Ordiswap is pioneering this solution, inviting users to be part of an evolving blockchain-based finance ecosystem on the Bitcoin standard.

To learn more about Ordiswap (ORDS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

