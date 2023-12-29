QSE Key Index Soars 305 Points M-Cap Adds Qr15bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rising expectations on the US rate hike by early next year and higher oil prices had their reflection in the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), whose index gained as much as 305 points

and capitalisation added QR15bn this week.The foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shot up 2.96% this week which saw Qatar launch an electronic platform for arranging the general assemblies of the listed companies as part of efforts to enhance shareholder participation effectively.The domestic funds were also increasingly bullish this week which saw Petrotec, an Al Mahhar Holding subsidiary, win three major contracts for upgrade of electrical installations in Qatar.The Arab individuals turned net buyers this week which saw Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding shareholders to receive a second and last tranche of free incentive shares.As much as 73% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main market this week which saw a total of 0.4mn Masraf Al Rayan-sponsored exchange-traded fund QATR worth QR0 trade across 64 deals.The foreign individuals' weakened net selling had its influence in the main bourse this week which saw this week which saw as many as 0.01mn Doha Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QETF valued at QR0 change hands across 10 transactions.However, the local retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main market this week, which saw the Qatar Central Bank suggest incentives to bigtech and fintech entities for facilitating their entry into the country.The Islamic index outperformed other indices in the main bourse this week which saw the banks and industrials together constitute about 66% of the total trade volumes.Market capitalisation was seen adding QR15 or 2.53% to QR611 on the back of large and midcap segments this week, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.Trade volumes and turnover were on the increase in both the main bourse and venture market this week, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index zoomed 2.96%, the All Share Index by 2.82% and the All Islamic Index by 3.02% this week.The insurance sector index shot up 7.07%, telecom (4.29%), industrials (2.89%), banks and financial services (2.8%), consumer goods and services (2.33%), real estate (2.26%) and transport (0.17%) this week.Major gainers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Doha Bank, MPHC, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Oman Investment, Commercial Bank, QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Woqod, Mannai Corporation, Qatar Electricity and Water, Industries Qatar, Qamco, Barwa, Ooredoo, Vodafone Qatar and Nakilat. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value this week.Nevertheless, Ahlibank Qatar, Dlala, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Milaha, Salam International Investment and Qatari Investors Group were among the losers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value this week.The foreign funds' net buying increased substantially to QR462 compared to QR165 the week ended December 21.The domestic institutions' net buying strengthened significantly to QR304 against QR31 the previous week.The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR1 compared with net sellers of QR13 a week ago.The foreign individuals' net selling declined markedly to QR1 against QR15 the week ended December 21.However, the Gulf institutions' net selling expanded considerably to QR532 compared to QR73 the previous week.The local retail investors' net profit booking grew drastically to QR228 against QR93 a week ago.The Gulf retail investors' net selling zoomed perceptibly to QR5 compared to QR1 the week ended December 21.The Arab institutions' net profit booking rose marginally to QR0 against QR0 the previous week.The main market witnessed a 97% surge in trade volumes to 994 shares and value more than doubled to QR3 on doubled deals to 112,591 this week.In the venture market, trade volumes more than doubled to 2.33mn equities and value more than doubled to QR2 on more than doubled transactions to 235.