QIC Opens New Branch At Doha Festival City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has opened its newest branch at Doha Festival City.

This comes as part of QIC's ongoing efforts to elevate its offerings, bringing customers further convenience and easy access to different channels that allow them to fulfil their insurance needs and feel safer about their lives, their loved ones, and their properties.

Conveniently located on the ground floor and easily accessible through the mall's centre court, the new QIC branch is open Saturdays to Thursdays from 10am till 10pm, and on Fridays from 5pm till 10pm. Festival City visitors can get access to all the personal lines insurance products offered by QIC, including getting or renewing their insurance policies and filing their claims on the spot at the new branch.

To spread insurance culture within the community, the new branch's agents offer personalised insurance advice for everyone who needs assistance with determining their insurance needs, understanding the logic of insurance coverage, and choosing the right policies that best respond to their living, driving, and travel needs in Qatar, the region, and around the world.

Ahmed al-Jarboey, QIC chief operating officer - Qatar Operations, said:“In line with our new strategy to modernise and diversify our retail distribution channels, we have carefully chosen the location of this branch with an inclusive approach. As such, we are confident that our presence at the Doha Festival City mall will be a remarkable contribution to help the fast-growing community of Al Daayen and every mall visitor have easier access to quality insurance services.”

MENAFN29122023000067011011ID1107668775