Elon Musk Named Scoundrel Of The Year 2023 By The New Republic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk has been named The New Republic's 2023 Scoundrel of the Year. The Tesla CEO has been in the news since he decided to spend a whopping $44 billion to buy Twitter, later renaming it as 'X'. Elon Musk over the past year has garnered the impression that he has an“unquenchable desire to be the center of attention”, according to The New Republic.

The New Republic posted that after the impeached former president of the United States Donald Trump lost the limelight, it was taken over by Elon Musk“and his infantile need for validation”.

Elon Musk, a tech mogul, had in 2023 found himself embroiled in all kinds of storms. These controversies were definitely not the ones his company SpaceX launched into space.

Elon Musk has mostly made headlines for his incompetence, he has unleashed and legitimized truly heinous forces on Twitter. Elon Musk has welcomed back some of the world's most 'toxic' people-Alex Jones, Donald Trump, innumerable Nazis and bigots-and has gone out of his way, again and again, to validate them, says The New Republic Musk's controversies in the year gone by

Tesla, SpaceX WoesElon Musk's biggest flagship Tesla faced a massive recall due to issues with its self-driving feature. The much-hyped Cybertruck, which he claimed was bulletproof, drew criticism for its impracticality. Meanwhile, rockets from SpaceX continue to face setbacks- as failed missions, and environmental disasters's DownfallElon Musk's free speech agenda for the microblogging platform he bought and renamed 'X', for reasons unknown, led to a steady downfall of the vital breaking news service to a cesspool of misinformation and propaganda. Advertisers also left the site citing apprehensions, to add to Twitter's woes to the verified user system, the influx of bigots and trolls, and Elon Musk's own presence have eroded its utility. Twitter's current state is a stark departure from its past, and the impact of Elon Musk's decisions is evident in its dwindling relevance Twitter for a staggering $44 billion, Elon Musk's moves have been far from visionary as he touted- a platform for free speech. Instead of fostering a digital utopia, X is now on the brink of collapse, a mere shadow of its former self, Elon Musk's workplace ethics did not help the situation either. With massive layoffs that brought down the Twitter workforce to half, and a hard taskmaster vibe that was perceived as toxic, Twitter's backend suffered as much as did the front-end Musk's MeltdownElon Musk's recent controversies took a hit at The New York Times' DealBook conference. Faced with advertiser defections after his embrace of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, Elon Musk's response was a pre-planned, immature outburst.

