Print Ads Down 11% From Last Year In September Quarter: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Print advertising volumes fell 2% sequentially, and 11% from a year ago during the July-September period, despite a rise in the number of advertisers to around 58,400 to TAM Media's AdEx unit report, services sector emerged as the top spender in July-September, accounting for a 16% share of the print ad volumes. Services was at the second spot in April-June 10 sectors accounted for 82% of ad space during this period. For the first time, computers were among the 10 most advertised sectors, claiming a 2% share in the third quarter of 2023-24, the top 10 categories accounted 44% of ads in the quarter. Competitive exam centre and coaching ads was the top category in April-June, but slipped to ninth in the September quarter with 3% share. Initial public offering (IPO) ads moved from 10th in the previous quarter to fourth with a 5% share. Cars saw a 29% increase in ads over the previous quarter, while corporate-IT category witnessed the biggest rise, growing fourfold top 10 advertisers collectively captured about 13% of ad space in this period. Maruti Suzuki India topped the list of advertiser in the first two quarters of FY24, but slipped to the second spot in September quarter. SBS Biotech, which manufactures products under the Dr. Ortho and KeshKing brands, claimed the top spot in Q3, up from second in Q2. Byju's, parent Think and Learn Pvt Ltd dropped out of the top 10 list following its plethora of issues Motors's Seltos joined the top 10 brands, grabbing the top spot. It was at 78th in the previous quarter. The number of exclusive advertisers rose to 38,000-plus, while sales promotion ads had a 29% share of print ad space.

MENAFN29122023007365015876ID1107668754