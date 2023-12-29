Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Ukhrul In Manipur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported near the Ukhrul town of Manipur on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred around 10 pm at a depth of 120 kilometers National Center for Seismology tweeted, \"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-12-2023, 22:01:19 IST, Lat: 25.14 & Long: 96.54, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 208km E of Ukhrul, Manipur, India.\"No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

Earthquake in Manipur came days after tremors jolted Assam on December 27. The earthquake had occured at 5:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 20km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 42km east of Tezpur December 26, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Tuesday, the NCS informed the same day, two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the tremors.

According to the NCS, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had occurred at 4.33 am in Ladakh. The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface of the earth at 34.73 degrees latitude and 77.07 degrees longitude, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude had occurred was recorded at 1.10 am in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The depth of the quake was five km from the surface at 33.36 degrees latitude and 76.67 degrees longitude, the NCS said December 28, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China earlier this week has risen to 149 with two people still missing. The quake, the worst in nine years in the region, struck midnight on December 18 at a depth of 10 kilometres.(With inputs from agencies)

