Inventhelp Inventors Develop R 290 Refrigerant Charging Can Stand (TLS-437)

"I work in the HVAC industry and thought there could be a better way for any HVAC-R service technician to quickly, easily, and successfully keep a cylinder can of R-290 refrigerant-grade propane in an inverted vertical position," said one of two inventors, from Englewood, Fla., "so we invented the R 290 REFRIGERANT CHARGING CAN STAND. Our design eliminates the need to hold it in position during dispensing or use zip-cable ties or other items to hold the can."

The patent-pending invention provides a metal stand-like device to hold a cylinder can of R-290 refrigerant-grade propane in an inverted vertical position. In doing so, it allows for proper dispensing of liquid refrigerant in

HVAC-R equipment charging applications. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for owners of HVAC-R businesses, HVAC-R service technicians/providers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

