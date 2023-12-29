New Year 2024: BMRCL Extends Namma Metro Till 1:30 AM, MG Road Station To Remain Closed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengalureans gearing up for New Year's celebrations were in for both sweet and surprising news regarding the city's Metro services on December 31st night. An extension of services until 1:30 AM was announced, and the decision to halt operations at the MG Road station was ordered.

To regulate overcrowding and manage commuter flow, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) opted to increase ticket prices on New Year's Eve. The inflated fares aim to deter excessive crowds and mitigate retail issues commonly observed during festivities.

The extended Metro service, operational on both the Green and Purple lines, is scheduled to run until 1:30 AM on New Year's Day, offering commuters an additional hour and a half for their travel convenience. Notably, the regular 11 PM shutdown will be shelved for the occasion, catering to the celebratory crowds.

However, amid this welcomed service extension, another directive was issued by the BMRCL in alignment with the Police Department's orders: the MG Road Metro station will remain inaccessible to passengers. This decision prohibits boarding and disembarking from trains at the MG Road station during this New Year's celebration.

Passengers intending to utilise the Metro after partying at MG Road's festivities are advised to redirect their plans to Trinity or Cubbon Park stations. The fixed ticket fare of Rs. 50 will grant access to travel from these specified stations.

The unexpected closure of MG Road station on New Year's Eve has sparked reactions among commuters, leaving those anticipating easy access to the Metro in the heart of celebrations a bit disappointed.

