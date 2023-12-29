Karnataka: PM Modi To Inaugurate 4Th Vande Bharat For Mangaluru-Goa Route On December 31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka residents are in for a New Year's treat as the state gears up for the inauguration of the fourth Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mangaluru to the scenic destination of Madgaon in Goa. The much-awaited train service is set to commence operations starting tomorrow, promising a swift and efficient commute between the two cities.

This high-speed Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the distance between Mangaluru and Madgaon in an impressive duration of just 4.15 hours, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity between the two vibrant locales.

The eight-coach Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mangaluru to Goa, is set to make scheduled stops at Udupi and Karwar along its route besides its originating and terminating stations. Commencing its journey from Mangaluru at 8:30 AM, the train is set to arrive at its destination in Goa at 1:15 PM, ensuring a swift and time-efficient commute for passengers.



While returning, the train will embark from Goa at 6:10 PM, allowing travellers to board the train and reach Mangalore by 10:45 PM.

The official launch of this state-of-the-art train service will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for tomorrow. With a top operating speed of 160 km per hour, this train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, catering to the travel needs of passengers.

Vande Bharat Express offers a travel experience marked by speed, comfort, and modern amenities. With only two stops at Udupi and Karwar, passengers can enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted journey. The eight-coach air-conditioned train boasts executive chairs and airline-style seats, providing a blend of luxury and comfort.

Moreover, the train ensures onboard culinary delight with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dining options. Passengers can stay connected and entertained with onboard Wi-Fi and an advanced infotainment system. The provision of electric outlets, reading lights, automatic doors, smoke alerts, CCTV cameras, and sensor-based washbasins further enhances the travel experience, prioritizing safety and convenience.

This inauguration also marked the unveiling of the fourth and fifth platforms at the Central Railway Station, further enhancing the infrastructure and capacity for the increasing train services.

