Man Gets Stuck Inside Burning Maruti Hybrid Car, Dies As Doors Jammed At Nelamangala In Bengaluru (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic incident unfolded on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road near Jindal in Anchepalya, Karnataka, as a 48-year-old real estate agent met a harrowing fate when his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga burst into flames, resulting in a fatal outcome.

The victim, identified as T Anil Kumar from Shettyhalli, Jalahalli West, found himself trapped in the blazing vehicle on the afternoon of December 26. Despite desperate attempts to escape, Kumar was unable to do so as the car's central locking system malfunctioned, leaving him no means to exit. Reports state that the driver was restrained by the seat belt, and was burnt in less than 3 minutes.

Eyewitnesses reported the horrific scene, indicating that within moments, the car was engulfed in flames, leaving Kumar with no chance to survive. The intensity of the fire, compounded by a CNG cylinder explosion, led to Kumar's demise, leaving him burnt beyond recognition.

The MN Halli Police, tasked with the investigation, managed to identify Kumar based on the vehicle's registration details, confirming the tragic loss. A video capturing the inferno has circulated widely on social media, depicting the car ablaze while employees from a nearby petrol pump valiantly tried to douse the flames and rescue Kumar. Regrettably, their efforts were in vain.

Initial beliefs suggested the car operated on CNG; however, it has since been clarified that it was a hybrid vehicle, adding complexity to the investigation. The Sub Inspector of MN Halli Police Station conveyed that further inquiries are underway to ascertain the cause behind the vehicular fire that tragically claimed Kumar's life.