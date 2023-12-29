Kerala Cabinet Reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran Take Oath As Ministers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-politician

K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Congress (S) were sworn into the Kerala cabinet on Friday (Dec 29). Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at a function held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm, which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party leaders and other officials.

To express their disapproval of the Pinarayi government, the Opposition United Democratic Front chose to skip the event.

The governor had earlier given his approval to the state government's proposal to add two new ministers to the state cabinet.

The LDF declared on Sunday that they were reorganising the cabinet and that the new ministers would take office on December 29.

Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League resigned as ministers of transport

and ports, respectively, following

the understanding among the partners in the LDF.

The Transport Department will be assigned to KB Ganesh Kumar and K Ramachandran with the Ports Department.







Following the last

Assembly elections, a consensus was reached that the two LDF constituent parties would transfer their positions to the other two after the administration had been in power for 2.5 years.

