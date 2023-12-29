Spotted: Malaika Arora To Bobby Deol; Celebrities Exude Glamour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned personalities like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Khushi Kapoor, and more were seen in the city, showcasing their glamorous style.

Ashutosh Rana was spotted in a brown Nehru Jacket and white Kurta at Mumbai Airport.

Urvashi Rautela was sporting a lilac co-ord dress when she was spotted outside Mumbai International Airport.

Sonali Bendre exuded elegance in a black T-shirt paired with checked pants as she was captured by paparazzi at an airport.

Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan were photographed together at the aiport. While Vaani donned a grey jacket over spaghetti top, Anushka Ranjan looked elegant in brown attire.

Bobby Deol was papped at the airport. He was in a chic grey tank top paired with black trouser looking all dapper in his long-bearded look.

Khushi Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with a wave as she was seen outside a gym, donning a casual black T-shirt.

Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra. She was all smiles and waved at the camera, looking adorable in long white top.