Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Nest Removal Tool (SOG-601)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for removing bird nests or rat nests," said an inventor, from Manteca, Calif., "so I invented the NEST REMOVAL TOOL. My design eliminates the need to handle the nest and it offers a safe and more humane method of nest removal."

This patent-pending invention provides a useful and efficient tool for removing bird's or rat nests from hard to reach areas. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reach and grasp the nest with the hands. This multifunctional tool can recover tools that have fallen deep inside an engine bay. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so its ideal for homeowners, mechanics, pest control companies, maintenance workers and business owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SOG-601, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp