Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Clothing Accessory (TLS-409)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new accessory that can be worn beneath various garments like tank tops and short-sleeve T-shirts to increase coverage, style and warmth," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented R FAVOR SLEEVES. My design would be fashionable, fun and functional and it would offer an alternative to traditional layering."

The invention provides fashionable and functional accessories that could cover the arms when wearing short sleeves. In doing so, it could provide added warmth without wearing bulky layers. It also could be worn to accentuate a garment, conceal various skin conditions or cover cleavage. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-409, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp