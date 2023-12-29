Ismile Dental Center Partners With Protector® Spearheading Dental Care Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iSmile Dental Center Partners with Protector®

Together We Care...

Protector® - A caring toothbrush

Protector® Antiviral & Antibacterial Toothbrushes for Perfect Oral Hygiene

RAS AL KHAIMA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iSmile Dental Center is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Protector®, a British leader in Antiviral & Antimicrobial breakthroughs. This collaboration brings together iSmile's three-decade legacy of dental excellence and Protector® 's cutting-edge advancements, revolutionizing oral care standards.Amir Younus, Executive Director of Health & Hygiene Limited, stated, "This partnership signifies a remarkable synergy of expertise. Protector® is dedicated to creating products that redefine hygiene, and our collaboration with iSmile Dental Center enhances our shared vision."Dr. Atef, CEO of iSmile Dental Center, emphasized, "At iSmile Dental Center, our clients' well-being drives us, iSmile Dental Center has always prioritized innovation and holistic care. Partnering with Protector® underscores our commitment to elevating our clients' dental health experience.“iSmile Dental Center is a leading provider of dental services, with a focus on staying up to date with the latest technologies. Protector® is a toothbrush with unique attributes that no other toothbrush brand offers. Protector® Toothbrush is a cleaner and safer alternative to the standard toothbrush. Protector® is a complete antiviral and antibacterial toothbrush from its bristles head to the handle that provides 99.99% protection against viruses, bacteria and microbes. Protector® toothbrush is powered by d2p anti-microbial technology by the British company Symphony Environmental. It is effective against 50 harmful microbes including coronavirus and is tested in accordance with ISO 22196 and ASTM E2149.مركز iSmile لطب األسنان ٌتعاون مع شركة – Protector الرائدة فً مجال االبتكار فً مجال العناٌة باألسنانٌسر مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان أن ٌعلن عن شراكته االستراتٌجٌة مع بروتكتور، الشركة البرٌطانٌة الرائدة فًمجال االبتكارات المضادة للفٌروسات والمضادة للمٌكروبات. تجمع هذه الشراكة بٌن اإلرث الذي ٌمتد لثالثة عقود منالتفوق فً مجال طب األسنان لمركز آي سماٌل والتقدم التكنولوجً الرائد لبروتكتور، مما ٌحدث ثورة فً معاٌٌرالرعاٌة بصحه االسنان.: "تشٌر هذه الشراكة إلى تآزر مذهل من الخبرات. إنصرح السٌد امٌر ٌونس الرئٌس التنفٌذي لبروتكتور، قائالًبروتكتور مخصصة إلنشاء منتجات تعٌد تعرٌف النظافة، وتعاوننا مع مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان ٌعزز رؤٌتناالمشتركة".و اكد الدكتور عاطف، الرئٌس التنفٌذي لمركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان، قائالً اٌل لطب األسنان، : "فً مركز آي سمرفاهٌة عمالئنا هً هدفنا ، وقد أولى مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان دائ ًما األولوٌة لالبتكار والرعاٌة الشاملة. تعاوننا معبروتكتور ٌؤكد التزامنا بتعزٌز تجربة صحة األسنان لمرضنا"

Amir Younus

Health & Hygiene Limited

+44 7452 172305

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn