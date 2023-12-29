Ismile Dental Center Partners With Protector® Spearheading Dental Care Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RAS AL KHAIMA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iSmile Dental Center is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Protector®, a British leader in Antiviral & Antimicrobial breakthroughs. This collaboration brings together iSmile's three-decade legacy of dental excellence and Protector® 's cutting-edge advancements, revolutionizing oral care standards.
Amir Younus, Executive Director of Health & Hygiene Limited, stated, "This partnership signifies a remarkable synergy of expertise. Protector® is dedicated to creating products that redefine hygiene, and our collaboration with iSmile Dental Center enhances our shared vision."
Dr. Atef, CEO of iSmile Dental Center, emphasized, "At iSmile Dental Center, our clients' well-being drives us, iSmile Dental Center has always prioritized innovation and holistic care. Partnering with Protector® underscores our commitment to elevating our clients' dental health experience.“
iSmile Dental Center is a leading provider of dental services, with a focus on staying up to date with the latest technologies. Protector® is a toothbrush with unique attributes that no other toothbrush brand offers. Protector® Toothbrush is a cleaner and safer alternative to the standard toothbrush. Protector® is a complete antiviral and antibacterial toothbrush from its bristles head to the handle that provides 99.99% protection against viruses, bacteria and microbes. Protector® toothbrush is powered by d2p anti-microbial technology by the British company Symphony Environmental. It is effective against 50 harmful microbes including coronavirus and is tested in accordance with ISO 22196 and ASTM E2149.
مركز iSmile لطب األسنان ٌتعاون مع شركة – Protector الرائدة فً مجال االبتكار فً مجال العناٌة باألسنان
ٌسر مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان أن ٌعلن عن شراكته االستراتٌجٌة مع بروتكتور، الشركة البرٌطانٌة الرائدة فً
مجال االبتكارات المضادة للفٌروسات والمضادة للمٌكروبات. تجمع هذه الشراكة بٌن اإلرث الذي ٌمتد لثالثة عقود من
التفوق فً مجال طب األسنان لمركز آي سماٌل والتقدم التكنولوجً الرائد لبروتكتور، مما ٌحدث ثورة فً معاٌٌر
الرعاٌة بصحه االسنان.
: "تشٌر هذه الشراكة إلى تآزر مذهل من الخبرات. إن
صرح السٌد امٌر ٌونس الرئٌس التنفٌذي لبروتكتور، قائالً
بروتكتور مخصصة إلنشاء منتجات تعٌد تعرٌف النظافة، وتعاوننا مع مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان ٌعزز رؤٌتنا
المشتركة".
و اكد الدكتور عاطف، الرئٌس التنفٌذي لمركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان، قائالً اٌل لطب األسنان، : "فً مركز آي سم
رفاهٌة عمالئنا هً هدفنا ، وقد أولى مركز آي سماٌل لطب األسنان دائ ًما األولوٌة لالبتكار والرعاٌة الشاملة. تعاوننا مع
بروتكتور ٌؤكد التزامنا بتعزٌز تجربة صحة األسنان لمرضنا"
