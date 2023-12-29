Cleric Arrested For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Job

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengluru, Dec 30 (IANS) A team of Karnataka Police on Friday arrested a cleric in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her and provide a job, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Jilani Azahiri.

The victim had filed a complaint at the Old Hubballi police station in Karnataka's Hubballi city.

The cleric is said to be a "well-known" one, and he is currently being brought to Hubballi from Khandwa, the police said.

A case in this connection was earlier registered against eight individuals, including the cleric.

As per the complaint, the young woman from Hubballi was taken to Madhya Pradesh by the accused with a promise of providing a teaching job.

The accused then drugged and raped her.

The complainant further stated that after promising to marry her, the accused sexually exploited her for two years.

The cleric also made the woman undergo abortion four times after she became pregnant.

Later, he took her back to Hubballi. He then told the woman that he did not wish to be in a relationship with her anymore.

He also threatened her, saying he wouldn't spare her or her family members if the matter was disclosed.

The accused cleric was acquainted with the victim's father, and he promised him to arrange a better job for his daughter in Madhya Pradesh.

The woman told the police that the accused claimed that he had divorced his first wife and then raped her with a false promise of marriage.

