Turning Homes Into Hope: Blue Ridge Mountains Parade Of Homes Supports Local Students With Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes

Turning a Dream Home into Scholarships for Local Youth

- Marc NicholsonBLUE RIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- [Blue Ridge, GA] – December 28, 2023 – The Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes held its fifth annual parade October 20-22, 2023, welcoming more than 3,500 attendees from all over the country. Benefitting the area's local youth through the Future of Our Trades Scholarship Foundation, the parade is a three-day event held in North Georgia and features amazing homes sprinkled throughout the North Georgia mountains. The event has drawn over 12,000 attendees from 34 different states in its first five years, featuring 79 homes by eight of the region's most prominent builders.At its core, the Blue Ridge Parade of Homes and its sponsors are dedicated to supporting the community by awarding scholarships to local students pursuing careers in construction after graduation. Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2019, a total of $380,000 has been awarded, thanks to contributions from sponsors, ticket sales, and generous donations.One notable change as part of this year's parade was a unique collaboration between students and builders, resulting in the construction of a home that was made available for sale during the parade. Marc Nicholson, one of the eight builders and founding members shared,“The idea was to build a home we could feature during the parade, with proceeds going back into the scholarship foundation. We knew that would position us to offer scholarships well beyond next year, helping us create an endowment that would guarantee scholarships for years to come.”The project required significant time and coordination, with builders dedicating their valuable time and resources from their own businesses to turn the 'scholarship home' into a reality.“It was a remarkable effort,” said Keith Sumner, builder, and founder of the event.“We brought together an incredible team of vendors, subcontractors, and volunteers, most of whom contributed in-kind goods and services to help build the house. It dramatically reduced the cost of the home and positioned us to maximize our contribution to the scholarship fund after its sale – we absolutely could not have done it without them.”Local real estate agents JoAnne Wiley (Harry Norman, REALTORS®) and Laura Elleby (Compass Realty) played a pivotal role by facilitating the sale of the home after the parade and generously donating their commissions to the scholarship foundation. Wiley commented,“The impact on local students and the surrounding community is immeasurable. The sale of this home has provided us the chance to create life-changing opportunities for countless children, and I'm immensely proud to be part of that.”Construction plans for next year's student scholarship home are already in progress, and the proceeds will once again benefit the Future of Our Trades Scholarship Foundation. Photos and updates will be shared via the organization's website ( ) leading up to the 2024 Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes event, scheduled for October 18-20, 2024.About Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of HomesThe Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes is an annual, three-day event held in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Inspired to give back to the community through the support of local schools, the organization operates as a non-profit, providing high school students better educational opportunities through the Future of Our Trades Scholarship Foundation. A significant portion of all ticket sales goes back to students in the form of scholarships designed to support those who want to enter construction trades after high school.Learn more about the Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes by visiting:/ .

Dionne Ryff

Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes

+1 423-241-1512

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Meet Norma. She is the first scholarship recipient from the Blue Ridge Parade of Homes.