Road Rage: Cab Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Three Minors Held (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) In a road rage case in South Delhi, a cab driver was stabbed to death by three minors, the police said on Friday, adding that they have nabbed all the accused.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was working as a cab driver with a Gurugram BPO.

“On Thursday evening, Kumar picked up five employees of the BPO from Malviya Nagar and one from Mehrauli. The cab then got stuck in a jam as the streets in the Mehrauli are narrow,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary.

During this time, three boys on a Scooty came from behind and asked the cab driver to give them space, but Kumar couldn't as there was no space.

“Soon an altercation broke out following which one of the Scooty riders attacked the cab driver with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing from the spot. Kumar was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

During probe, CCTV footage from the area were checked and all the three accused were identified.

“We have apprehended the three minors. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized," the officer added.

--IANS

ssh/arm