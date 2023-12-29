Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Wooden Boat Docks (SNF-231)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help owners of marinas and docks avoid the common problem of geese, seagulls and other birds gathering on marina docks," said an inventor, from Richmond, Calif., "so I invented the BIRD STOP. My design would prevent birds from landing, walking freely and messing on the dock."

The invention prevents birds from landing and congregating on wooden docks. In doing so, it helps avoid messes and clean up procedures. As a result, it would make the area more aesthetically pleasing and it helps avoid hygiene and germ issues that might lead to illness. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for marinas and dock owners.

