Florida State Parks Foundation Named 2024 Charitable Partner Of Florida-Based Freehand Goods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Florida State Parks Foundation is the official 2024 charitable partner of Freehand Goods.

Partnership will include new, custom artwork, apparel and goods themed around Florida's state parks

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation is the official 2024 charitable partner of Orlando-based Freehand Goods, an online and brick-and-mortar retailer“dedicated to craftsmanship, to all things hand-built, and of course, to all things Florida.”Freehand Goods has pledged a commitment of $500 per month to the Foundation, as well as contributions from the sale of custom, collaborative products that will be released throughout 2024.“No one captures the spirit of Florida in their apparel and merchandise like Freehand Goods,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.“Freehand Goods is the perfect partner to share the story of Florida's amazing state parks in a fresh, new way, and we are grateful for their generosity in supporting our state's natural wonders.”The Foundation will work closely with Freehand Goods and head designer Veronica Steiner to create approximately 12 new products in 2024, with artwork focused on Florida's state parks, the wildlife found within them and efforts to conserve and protect these spaces for future generations.Potential products might include t-shirts, hats, candles, patches and stickers, and will be available online and at Freehand Goods' two Orlando locations.“Freehand Goods was born out of a love for Florida, and giving back to the places that inspire us is one of our core values,” said Jacob Zepf, Freehand Goods co-founder.“We are excited to partner with the Florida State Parks Foundation and look forward to creating new items that nature and parks enthusiasts will really enjoy.”The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests. This partnership was completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation.

Tim Linafelt

Florida State Parks Foundation

+1 8505598914

email us here