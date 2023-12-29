Tom Beal Joins LOCAL City Places In Transforming Local Business Discoverability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing LOCAL Search: The Debut of LOCALCityPlaces

- Tom BealCHANDLER, AZ, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Board of LOCAL City Places , powered by City Press Media, is pleased to announce the official unveiling of LOCALCityPlaces, including a unique twist in how businesses are reviewed by consumers across the United States. LOCAL Search has become commonplace, and is arguably the number one activity of most Internet connected users, both on computer desktop and mobile devices.One of the main features of LOCAL City Places, beyond its search engine, is the ability for its Members to leave reviews on Merchants they visit in their Home City and beyond. Today, Business Merchants live and die by consumer reviews. Long gone are the days where a Merchant can hide bad service from the public and smart consumers. Reviews from LOCAL City Members leave behind a trail of breadcrumbs for the next consumer to evaluate whether or not they will do business with a particular Merchant.Additionally, LOCAL City Places already has in place a powerful Partner program designed to spread the word about local businesses in over 27,000 cities and towns across America, as well as a robust category engine that includes most business types in over 1300 categories.Executive Board Member Tom Beal , expert Digital Marketer, performance coach, and "mentor to mentors," puts it this way, "There is no better way of spreading the good word about amazing local businesses. The level of thought put into this for reviewers and local companies is extremely impressive.”As a way to further influence the direction (and future) of LOCAL Search, Beal is heading up the newly created Search Marketing Association to help further advance LOCAL Search technologies. To further the power of LOCAL Search, Tom has created an exclusive eight-member Advisory Board for the Association, and will be hand selecting Advisory Board candidates who have diverse experience across many verticals to become Board members.Advisory Board Members (also known as SUPER Partners) will meet once every calendar quarter at the LOCAL City Places headquarters in sunny Chandler, AZ for a Partner Weekend Event. The Event will be filled with experts in their respective fields to share powerful tips and information with Partners and Business owners alike.Every Partner Weekend Event includes an extra two days for Advisory Board Members where they will participate in a Round Table with feedback and suggestions, plus information about LOCAL City Places platform upgrades.As the Advisory Board is filled up, each Advisory Board Member will be prominently displayed with their expertise and business knowledge at LOCALCityPlaces. Interested parties who would like to fill an Advisory Board seat should contact Tom Beal for the finer details at ... or by contacting the headquarters directly at (480) 579-6000.

