Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Paint Roller Frame (SHA-154)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an independent contractor and I wanted to create a paint roller frame that would maintain a small gap between the spinning wet roller and the trim surface to avoid paint coverage to the trim work," said an inventor, from Hallsboro, N.C. "So I invented the BEST ROLLER TRIMMER. My design eliminates the process of protecting the trim molding with adhesive tape."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a paint roller frame. In doing so, it protects trim molding during the painting of wall surfaces. As a result, it eliminates the need to tape trim and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters and

do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SHA-154, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp