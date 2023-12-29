Everdime Technologies Inc Announces Strategic Investment In Advanced Neural Networks Inc. (AANN.AI)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Everdime makes a strategic investment in AI and Social Truth

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Everdime Technologies Inc, a pioneering leader in strategic investments, acquisitions, and innovation, is delighted to unveil its latest strategic investment in Advanced Neural Networks Inc (AANN). Significant investment of cash and proprietary technology, underscores Everdime's unwavering commitment to the advancement of cutting-edge technologies. It further solidifies the company's presence in the rapidly evolving landscape of Web2, Web3, and AI technologies.Operating under the domain , Advanced Neural Networks Inc stands at the vanguard of innovation, offering a distinctive fusion of Web2, Web3, and AI technologies. AANN provides an all-encompassing online utility designed to establish proof of online social authenticity, user trust ratings, and authentic reviews. Its intuitive platform empowers users with a user-friendly interface, guaranteeing genuine online engagement, verifiable social authenticity, and incentives for contributions to the network.This strategic investment represents a pivotal milestone in Everdime's legacy of forward-thinking initiatives, complementing its recent spin-off of Rogue Station Companies Inc (RGST), as detailed in a prior press release. Everdime remains resolute in its mission to champion innovation across established and emerging sectors and continue to stake position in the sector.Mr. Sandor Miklos, CEO of Everdime Technologies Inc, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this strategic investment, affirming, "We are thrilled to unveil our substantial investment in Advanced Neural Networks Inc. The AANN groundbreaking approach to enhancing online authenticity and trust aligns seamlessly with Everdime's vision of active participation in and shaping the future through transformative technologies. This strategic collaboration reinforces our dedication to investing in innovative solutions that deliver societal benefits at scale."Mikhail Baburov, a spokesperson for AANN, added, "We are excited to welcome Everdime as a strategic investor, leveraging their wealth of experience and knowledge in public markets, blockchain, and AI related technologies. For further information about AANN, please contact ... or go to company's website & social links:Key Points:Strategic Investment: Everdime Technologies Inc continues to execute its strategic investment strategy with precision, focusing this time on Advanced Neural Networks Inc (AANN), pioneering an advanced platform for elevating online social authenticity and genuine reviews, utilizing a unique blend of Web2, Web3, and AI technologies.Versatile Utility: The AANN platform offers a comprehensive suite of user-friendly online utilities, encompassing proof of online social authenticity, user trust ratings, and rewards for genuine reviews.Genuine Online Interaction: Users of AANN can experience firsthand the assurance of provable social authenticity and reap rewards for their invaluable contributions to the network.Everdime Technologies Inc eagerly anticipates a mutually rewarding partnership with Advanced Neural Networks Inc and is poised to make further announcements regarding their collaborative endeavors.Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Everdime Technologies Inc and its strategic investments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and may be subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Everdime Technologies Inc undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

