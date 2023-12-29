Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Automotive Brake Light System (SGM-261)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to provide additional braking information to help maintain a safe cushion of space between vehicles," said one of two inventors, from Avon,
Ind., "so we invented the STOP ASSIST. Our design offers an alternative to always seeing the same red brake lights."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to indicate how quickly a vehicle is
deaccelerating. In doing so, it would alert and inform the following motorist to better judge how to react. As a result, it helps prevent serious rear-end collisions and it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-261, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
