June 2023 European Investment Bank Group Risk Management Disclosure Report


29 December 2023

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 5

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 5.

To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-23-001281 (sec) .

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website: Amendment to the Annual Report 2022 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 5) (eib)

ENDS


