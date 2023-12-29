Non-Fiction Books Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the non-fiction books market size is predicted to reach $16.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth in the non-fiction books market is due to the adoption of an online sales platform. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-fiction books market share. Major players in the non-fiction books market include HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson PLC, McGraw Hill LLC, Penguin Random House LLC.

Non-Fiction Books Market Segments

By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audio book

By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts, Other Categories

By Distribution channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales

.By Geography: The global non-fiction books market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nonfiction refers to any kind of literature that provides information or explains actual events rather than telling a story.

The main types of non-fiction books are eBooks, printed books, and audiobooks. An audiobook is a spoken version of a book that has been published in electronic form. The various categories of non-fiction books include religion, travel, biography, history/law/political science, business/economics, cooking/entertainment, computers, crafts/antiques/hobbies/games, performing arts, and others that are distributed through online sales, bookstores and direct sales channel.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-Fiction Books Market Characteristics

3. Non-Fiction Books Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Fiction Books Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Fiction Books Market Size And Growth

......

27. Non-Fiction Books Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Non-Fiction Books Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

