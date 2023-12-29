DA Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Former Oil India Official

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in court against a former Superintending Engineer of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam's Duliajan and his wife for allegedly possessing assets that were deemed disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said on Friday.

According to the CBI officials, a case was registered on October 20, 2021, against the then Superintending Engineer (Civil) on the allegations of possessing properties "to the tune of over Rs 1.17 crore (amount of disproportion was 38 per cent) earned during the period April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2019".

An official said that after a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused.

"The above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it," the official added.

