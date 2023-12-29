Charge Sheet Filed Against CBI Official, Vivekananda’S Daughter, Son-In-Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh police on Friday filed a charge sheet against CBI SP Ram Singh, who investigated former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, Vivekananda's daughter Sunitha and son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy.

The police in Pulivendula filed the charge sheet at a local court in a case registered against the trio on December 15.

The police had registered a case based on a complaint filed by Vivekananda Reddy's personal assistant Krishna Reddy and following the direction of a Pulivendula court.

Krishna Reddy had alleged that while investigating the case, Ram Singh had pressurised him to name a few leaders of YSR Congress Party and to be a witness in the case. He also claimed that the CBI official had called him to the agency office and thrashed him in front of his son.

Krishna Reddy further alleged in his complaint filed in the court in 2021 that Sunitha and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy had threatened him.

After hearing the case for nearly two years, the court this month directed the police to register a case against Ram Singh, Sunitha and Rajasekhar Reddy, who have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and CrPC.

The court had asked the police to submit a report to it by January 4.

Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court which was hearing a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy, who raised suspicion against some relatives.

Last year, on a petition filed by Sunitha Reddy, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Hyderabad.

In April this year, the CBI had arrested Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP and Jagan Reddy's cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

The CBI claimed that both Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy conspired to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy because he was against fielding Avinash Reddy from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and wanted Jagan Reddy to instead field his mother or sister.

Avinash Reddy was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on May 31.

--IANS

ms/arm