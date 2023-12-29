Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Disposable Toilet Seat Cover (SFO-444)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new disposable toilet seat cover to offer a clean and sanitary way to use a public toilet," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the COVER POTTY. My design eliminates the need to sit on an unsanitary surface and it could help prevent the spread of communicable diseases and illnesses."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved toilet seat cover for use in public restrooms. In doing so, it helps prevent contact with germs and bacteria on the seat. As a result, it increases sanitation and personal hygiene. It also provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

