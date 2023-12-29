Express Wash Concepts Continues Strategic Core Market Expansion Announces Opening Of 94Th Express Car Wash Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Express Wash Concepts

(EWC) announced today its continued strategic core market expansion with the opening of the Company's 94th express car wash location at 5918 Dorr Street in Toledo, Ohio.

With the opening of the new Dorr Street location, Express Wash Concepts now operates seven locations throughout Greater Toledo under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand. An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early, 2024, with future development sites including the corner of Airport Highway and South Reynolds slated for mid-2024.

"In a short time, we have remained focused on the responsible expansion of our Clean Express Auto Wash portfolio," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer and Clean Express Auto Wash Founder. "We are proud to continue building out a footprint that provides our customers with even greater access to more convenient locations and the highest quality wash experience possible."

From January 12-21, 2024, the Dorr Street Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free Cleanest-Ultra signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. Onsite complimentary professional grade vacuums are also available.

Express Wash Concepts announced its Clean Express Auto Wash brand expansion into the Toledo market in late December, 2020. Clean Express currently consists of more than 26 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Greater Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit. Companywide, EWC operates throughout Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, and Toledo, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Hampton Roads and Richmond, Virginia; and Detroit, Michigan under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 94+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free

vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

