Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gift Wrap For Odd-Shaped Gifts (SGM-259)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and beautiful way to wrap various shaped presents," said an inventor, from Bunker Hill,

Ind., "so I invented the SURPRIZE PACKAGE. My design could garner a great deal of attention and may allow the recipient to feel special and loved."

The invention provides an easier means to wrap odd-shaped gifts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional wrapping practices. As a result, it offers an attractive appearance and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-259, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp