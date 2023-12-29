Associa Mid-Atlantic Partners With Watergate Condominiums To Support Toys For Tots This Christmas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic (AMA) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Doylestown, King of Prussia, Langhorne, and Mount Laurel areas, recently partnered with Watergate Condominiums to stage separate toy drives benefitting Toys For Tots. Watergate community residents and AMA team members collected several hundred new toys for distribution to local families in need. Thanks to their generosity, dozens of children were able to experience the joy of unwrapping a gift this Christmas.

Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them Christmas gifts. Since its formation in 1947, the organization has evolved to include year-round efforts that support underprivileged children nationwide. These include literacy programs to help provide age-appropriate books to children in low-income neighborhoods and a program that donates toys and books to children on participating Native American reservations. For more information, please visit .

