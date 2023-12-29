Bengal BJP To Hold Music Fest With Artistes Not Invited For Similar Event By Trinamool Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) As a counter to a recent music festival -- 'Gaan Mela' -- organised by the West Bengal government, the state unit of the BJP will organise a similar event titled 'Bongo Sangeet Utsav' (Bengal Music Festival) soon.

At the festival, the BJP will be primarily invite artistes who were not invited in the event organised by the state government recently.

While the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is the chief patron of the proposed concert, state BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari is the principal organiser. The event is being organised under the banner of 'Cultural and Literary Forum', which has the backing of the saffron camp.

The event will be held on January 20 in Kolkata.

“The focus of the festival will be on Bengali folk music and folk dance. An exhibition will also be held where artistes will display and market their art works,” Tiwari said.

Alleging that in the official event of the state government, only those artistes were invited who are close to the Trinamool, Tiwari said, "Many genuine talents were not invited to perform in the state government event. Our aim is to accommodate those who were neglected so that they too get the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

He also said the event will become an annual affair from now onwards.

