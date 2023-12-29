Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Walkie-Talkie For Workers (SDW-1776)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new

walkie-talkie for use in work, commercial, and industrial applications to transmit an emergency signal to all users if needed," said an inventor, from Bayside, Calif., "so I invented the POMEROY PROTECTOR. My innovative design would allow users to observe their surroundings and make evasive maneuvers or evacuate until the danger has passed. I am convinced my friend, B Pomeroy would be alive today if my radio was invented and used!"

The patent-pending invention provides a

walkie-talkie with an immediate emergency alert feature. In doing so, it can be used to alert other individuals to a potentially dangerous situation. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help users avoid potential dangers and injuries. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, roadway workers, utility workers, sailors/seamen, oil rigs workers, warehouse workers, fire departments, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SDW-1776, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp