Wisconsin's Hail Damage: Expert Insights On Assessing Damages And Seeking Professional Assistance

- Thad BrownWISCONSIN RAPIDS, WISCONSIN, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hailstorms are a reality in the Badger State, and they can wreak havoc on your property, particularly your roof. In such situations, understanding how to assess hail damage and when to call in a professional can be crucial. Thad Brown , Owner of Dynamic Alliance Roofing in Wisconsin, provides valuable insights into navigating the aftermath of hailstorms.Understanding the Impact of Hail DamageHail damage isn't always immediately obvious, but it can have significant consequences for your roof's integrity. Hailstones can range in size from small pellets to larger chunks, and the damage they cause varies accordingly. Indicators of hail damage may include:Dents and Dings: Check for dents or dings on metal components like gutters, downspouts, and vents. These can be a sign of hail impact.Granule Loss: Shingle roofs may experience granule loss after a hailstorm. If you notice an excessive amount of granules in your gutters or on the ground, it's a red flag.Cracked or Broken Shingles: Inspect your shingles for cracks, splits, or punctures. Hail can weaken the structural integrity of shingles.Leakage: If you suddenly notice water stains on your ceiling or walls, it could be a result of hail damage that has compromised your roof's ability to keep water out.DIY Assessment: When to Take a Closer LookThad Brown advises property owners to conduct a preliminary inspection of their roofs after a hailstorm but to exercise caution. "While it's essential to assess potential damage, safety should always come first," says Brown. If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe inspecting your roof, it's best to leave it to the professionals. However, if you choose to proceed, here's what to do:Safety Gear: Wear appropriate safety gear, including a helmet, gloves, and non-slip shoes.Ground Inspection: Start with a visual inspection from the ground, looking for obvious signs of damage such as missing or damaged shingles.Use Binoculars: Binoculars can help you get a closer look at your roof without risking personal injury. Look for dents, cracks, or granule loss.Gutter Check: Inspect your gutters and downspouts for granules and dents. This can provide clues about the extent of damage.Attic Inspection: If it's safe to do so, inspect your attic for signs of leaks or water damage. Water stains on wood or insulation can indicate a roof problem.The Role of Professional Roof InspectionsThad Brown stresses the importance of professional roof inspections for a thorough assessment of hail damage. "Roofing professionals have the expertise and experience to identify damage that may not be visible to the untrained eye," he notes. Here's when it's advisable to call in the experts:Uncertainty: If you're unsure about the extent of damage or if you suspect damage but can't see it clearly, it's time to consult a professional.Safety Concerns: If inspecting your roof poses a safety risk, it's best to leave it to the experts who have the necessary equipment and training.Insurance Claims: When filing an insurance claim for hail damage, a professional assessment is often required to provide documentation of the damage's extent.Preventative Maintenance: Even if you don't see visible damage, it's a good idea to have your roof inspected periodically by professionals to catch potential issues early.Documenting Hail Damage for Insurance ClaimsThad Brown advises property owners to document any hail damage carefully if they intend to file an insurance claim. "Clear documentation can make the claims process smoother," he explains. Here's how to do it effectively:Take Photos: Photograph all areas of potential damage, including dents, cracks, and missing shingles. Ensure you capture the date and time on your photos.Keep Records: Maintain a record of your inspection findings, including notes on the location and extent of damage.Consult a Professional: A professional inspection report can provide valuable documentation for your insurance claim.Roof Repairs and ReplacementsWhen hail damage is confirmed, Thad Brown recommends prompt action to address the issue. "Delaying repairs can lead to further damage and costly repairs down the road," he warns. Depending on the extent of the damage, repairs or a full roof replacement may be necessary. A professional assessment will help determine the best course of action.ConclusionHailstorms are an unfortunate reality in Wisconsin, and understanding how to assess hail damage and when to seek professional assistance is crucial. Thad Brown, Owner of Dynamic Alliance Roofing, emphasizes the importance of safety, documentation, and professional inspections in navigating the aftermath of a hailstorm. By taking these steps, property owners can protect their investments and ensure the longevity of their roofs.

