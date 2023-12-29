Finance Experts From Freedom Choice Lending Illuminate YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet With Key Mortgage Updates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet hosted by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was not only a celebration of achievements but also an educational platform, thanks to the insightful contributions from David Delgado , CEO of Freedom Choice Lending, and Vivian Pham , a prominent loan officer at the same institution. The event, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County, was a blend of celebration and learning, setting a robust tone for success in the upcoming year.Delgado and Pham took center stage to share the most recent updates in the world of financing and mortgages. Their presentations were tailored to empower the real estate agents of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty with the latest knowledge and strategies to enhance their success in 2024. The duo covered a range of topics crucial for navigating the current real estate market, including new mortgage trends, lending practices, and innovative financing solutions.Their speech focused on equipping agents with the tools and insights necessary to offer clients the best possible guidance in an increasingly complex market. Delgado and Pham emphasized the importance of staying informed and adaptable to the ever-evolving dynamics of real estate financing.This segment of the banquet underscored Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to continuous learning and professional development, ensuring their agents remain at the forefront of the real estate industry. The insights provided by Delgado and Pham are expected to play a significant role in shaping the strategies of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's agents in 2024, enabling them to achieve greater success and provide enhanced services to their clients.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leader in the real estate sector, known for its commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and continuous learning. The company prides itself on equipping its agents with the latest industry knowledge and expertise. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

