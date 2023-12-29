Five Held For Stealing Sunburn Festival Passes Valued At Over Rs 82 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 29 (IANS) Five persons have been arrested in Goa for allegedly stealing passes of the Sunburn music festival, valued at Rs 82 lakh, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Anjuna police have arrested the five for stealing the entry passes of the festival, which began here on Thursday.

He said that Arvind Kumar lodged a complaint of theft of 600 Sunburn passes valued at Rs 82.5 lakh.

"We registered the case and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, teams were formed who identified and apprehended accused persons,” Dalvi said.

The accused persons are identified as Shivam Chari, Mahesh Gawas, Manjit Gawas, Yashin Mulla, and Sidhhanagouda Hanchinal, all residents of Ponda.

Dalvi said that all accused persons are employees of the complainant.

