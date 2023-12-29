Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mounting Plate For Bathroom Fixtures (SDW-1765)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stable surface plate for wall-mounted bathroom fixtures," said an inventor, from Meridian, Idaho, "so I invented the BATHROOM FIXTURE BACKING PLATE. My design eliminates the potential for wall surface damage due to loosening hardware."

The invention provides a new hardware/fastener plate for attachment to bathroom wall surfaces. In doing so, it offers a solid and secure mounting surface area for any wall-mounted towel bar or other fixture. As a result, it eliminates damage to painted drywall/sheetrock wall surfaces. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

