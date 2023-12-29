New Hampshire Supreme Court Decision Upholds Stage VI Permit Issuance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appeal by CLF denied, and issuance of the Stage VI permit held to have been lawful

RUTLAND, Vt., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST) (“Casella”), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the New Hampshire Supreme Court (the“Court”) concluded that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (“NHDES”) acted lawfully in issuing a permit for the Stage VI expansion at the North Country Environmental Services, Inc. (“NCES”) Landfill in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.



The Court's decision reversed a previous ruling by the New Hampshire Waste Management Council (the“Council”), after the Conservation Law Foundation (“CLF”) appealed the permit issuance. The Court's decision held that the Council erred in its interpretation of New Hampshire's public benefit statute and that the determination that the Stage VI expansion did in fact satisfy a capacity need was lawful and correct.

NCES, a wholly owned subsidiary of Casella, provides disposal capacity for more than 60,000 business and residents in nearly 200 towns throughout the State of New Hampshire.

“We are pleased that the decision of the court removes the uncertainty for our New Hampshire customers caused by the Council's decision,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella.“Ensuring that we will be able to provide the continuity of service on which our customers rely has been our focus throughout this process. This decision recognizes the ongoing need for disposal capacity in the State, even as anti-landfill activists such as CLF continue to make baseless claims that take time and resources away from moving New Hampshire closer to the goals outlined in its most recent Solid Waste Management Plan.”

In September 2022, NHDES published an updated Solid Waste Management Plan , which outlined eight specific goals for improving solid waste management in the state over the next decade, and to assist the state in achieving its goal to reduce the disposal of municipal solid waste (MWS) and construction and demolition debris (C&D) by 25% by 2030 and by 45% by 2050.

According to Casella, continued availability of disposal capacity at NCES and the proposed Granite State Landfill in Dalton, New Hampshire, which is targeted to come online near the time when NCES closes at the conclusion of Stage VI, is vital to helping the State achieve these goals.

“The future of solid waste management is to view it as an integrated set of solutions and critical infrastructure designed to keep people and their natural environment safe,” said Mr. Casella.“This approach considers the overall benefits of the entirety of our resource management efforts, and not simply those of a single facility. Disposal capacity is the foundation that allows for the continuation of ongoing materials management efforts. By providing customers with stable, reliable disposal capacity, we can understand the materials and propose better methods to manage them differently, which will ultimately benefit New Hampshire on its road to a more sustainable future.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Jeff Weld, Director of Communications at (802) 772-2234; or visit the Company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the availability of capacity at NCES or the Granite State Landfill, are“forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as“believe,”“target,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“may,”“would,”“intend,”“estimate,” "will,"“guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which Casella operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. Casella cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of Casella's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, that landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside Casella's control.

Casella undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

