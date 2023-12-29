Fielden Family Dentistry Introduces Zoom Teeth Whitening For A Radiant Smile In One Hour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- High Point, NC, 12/29/2023 As we age, natural factors and lifestyle choices can lead to tooth discoloration. To combat this issue, Fielden Family Dentistry is excited to introduce Zoom teeth whitening-a revolutionary, non-invasive procedure that can rejuvenate teeth in just 45 minutes to an hour.What is Zoom Teeth Whitening?Zoom teeth whitening is a laser treatment designed to lighten staining or discoloration on tooth enamel. This simple and effective procedure utilizes a special lamp, known as a Zoom light or Zoom laser, along with a hydrogen peroxide-based whitening gel. The combination bleaches each tooth, producing a noticeably brighter smile.How Does it Work?The high concentration of hydrogen peroxide in the gel interacts with the intense light emitted from the lamp. This interaction breaks down the peroxide, releasing oxygen into the teeth. The oxygen helps eliminate tooth discoloration, providing a chemical bath for teeth without affecting their physical structures.Before Booking:For those curious about Zoom, it is recommended to schedule a consultation with an experienced dentist. During this session, the dentist will explain the procedure, assess dental health, and discuss goals. If Zoom is advised, it can complement other treatments like veneers for a more natural look.Preparing for the ProcedureBefore a Zoom treatment, ensure there has been regular cleaning to remove surface stains or plaque. On the day of the appointment, patients undergo a standard exam to check dental health and determine the suitability of the whitening procedure.The ProcedureThe Zoom teeth-whitening treatment typically takes under an hour. The dentist will cover the patient's gums and lips, leaving only the teeth exposed. The whitening gel is applied, and the Zoom lamp is positioned for three 15-minute sessions. Between sessions, progress is monitored, and adjustments are made as needed.Zoom Treatment AftercareAfter the procedure, the dentist will provide guidelines on what to avoid immediately post-treatment. The patient may receive whitening toothpaste and custom-fitted trays for touch-ups. The dentist will guide the patient on food and beverage restrictions, ensuring they have everything needed to maintain a brighter smile.Considerations and CostWhile Zoom is a low-risk procedure, some individuals may experience sensitivity during and after treatment. This typically subsides within a few days. It's essential to consult with a dentist about any concerns, and they may recommend over-the-counter pain medication to alleviate discomfort.For those who are pregnant, nursing, or under 13 years of age, Zoom is not recommended.Invest in a brighter, whiter smile with Zoom Teeth Whitening at Fielden Family Dentistry. A journey to a radiant smile begins here.About Fielden Family Dentistry:Fielden Family Dentistry is a leading dental practice committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate dental care to the community. Founded in 1980 by Dr. Harry R. (Frosty) Culp, the practice offers a range of services , including cosmetic dentistry, preventive care, and restorative treatments. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, Fielden Family Dentistry is dedicated to enhancing smiles and promoting optimal oral health. Visit their website to schedule a consultation.

