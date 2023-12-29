ED Arrests Two In Kolkata In Connection With Jharkhand Gaming App Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested two persons from Kolkata in connection with alleged gaming app scam in adjacent Jharkhand.

The two persons, according to sources, were arrested from a posh housing complex at New Town in north Kolkata and have been identified as Santosh Yadav and Sagar Yadav.

Lakhs of rupees of unaccounted cash were seized from their possession, sources said.

The development came a day after the ED recovered Rs 2 crore from a closed rented accommodation at Kestopur, also in northern Kolkata on Thursday. Robin Yadav, who had rented the accommodation, is absconding.

Sources said that ED started a investigation relating to a multi- crore gaming app scam involving mainly Jharkhand and to an extent, Bihar. In course of investigation the central agency sleuths also traced the links of the masterminds and operators in Kolkata. The two arrests on Friday and the seizure of huge cash on Thursday were in relation to that scam only.

--IANS

src/vd