(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Driven securities between October 27, 2021 and August 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).



On December 22, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Driven Brands was at least“several quarters” behind on integrating the auto glass business it had acquired and Driven Brands' car wash business was more exposed to the negative impacts from a decline in demand from retail customers than it represented to investors.

When investors learned the truth, Driven's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Driven's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before February 20, 2024 .

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact :

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: ...

SOURCE : Lowey Dannenberg P.C.