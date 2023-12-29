(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Enento Group Plc
| ANNOUNCEMENT 29.12.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.12.2023
|
|
|
|
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
| Trade date
| 29.12.2023
|
| Bourse trade
| Buy
|
| Share
| ENENTO
|
| Amount
| 2,644
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 19.6009
| EUR
| Total cost
| 51,824.78
| EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 9 057 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 29.12.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
| On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|
|
|
|
|
| Nordea Bank Oyj
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
|
|
|
|
| For further information:
|
|
| Arto Paukku
|
|
| Investor Relations Officer
|
|
| tel. +358 50 469 5380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachment
MENAFN29122023004107003653ID1107668557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.